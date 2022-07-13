Ingredients
- ½ of 14 oz. box Brown Instant Rice
- 1 Tbsp. lime juice
- 1 cup finely chopped Pineapple
- 2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 bag (13.6 ounces) DOLE® Chopped Sunflower Crunch Kit™
- 1 Avocado, peeled, pitted, and sliced
- 1 lb. (26-30 count) tail-off peeled and deveined cooked shrimp, chopped
- Salted cashews for serving (optional
Directions
Prepare rice as the label directs. Place rice in a large bowl; stir in lime juice, pineapple, cilantro, oil, salt, and pepper. Divide between 4 individual bowls.
Prepare Chopped Kit as package directs in a large bowl.
Top rice with avocado, shrimp and salad; top with cashews, if desired.