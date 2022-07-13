Ingredients

  • ½ of 14 oz. box Brown Instant Rice
  • 1 Tbsp. lime juice
  • 1 cup finely chopped Pineapple
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 bag (13.6 ounces) DOLE® Chopped Sunflower Crunch Kit™
  • 1 Avocado, peeled, pitted, and sliced
  • 1 lb. (26-30 count) tail-off peeled and deveined cooked shrimp, chopped
  • Salted cashews for serving (optional

Directions

Prepare rice as the label directs. Place rice in a large bowl; stir in lime juice, pineapple, cilantro, oil, salt, and pepper. Divide between 4 individual bowls.

Prepare Chopped Kit as package directs in a large bowl.

Top rice with avocado, shrimp and salad; top with cashews, if desired.