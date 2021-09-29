Karn’s Meal Deal: Simple Cheesy Pork Chops

Ingredients
- 4 boneless pork chops
- 4 tsp. butter, softened
- 4 tsp. mayonnaise
- 1 tsp. seasoned salt
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. dried parsley
- 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Place pork chops in a baking pan. Spread 1 teaspoon of butter over each chop, then spread 1 teaspoon of mayonnaise over butter.
Mix together seasoning salt, pepper, and parsley and sprinkle over the pork.
Top each pork chop with ¼ cup of cheese.
Bake 35 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the internal temperature of the chops has reached 145 degrees F.