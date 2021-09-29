Karn’s Meal Deal: Simple Cheesy Pork Chops

Karn's Meal Deals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients

  • 4 boneless pork chops
  • 4 tsp. butter, softened
  • 4 tsp. mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp. seasoned salt
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. dried parsley
  • 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Place pork chops in a baking pan. Spread 1 teaspoon of butter over each chop, then spread 1 teaspoon of mayonnaise over butter.

Mix together seasoning salt, pepper, and parsley and sprinkle over the pork.

Top each pork chop with ¼ cup of cheese.

Bake 35 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the internal temperature of the chops has reached 145 degrees F.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss