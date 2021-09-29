Karn’s Meal Deal: Simple Cheesy Pork Chops

Ingredients

4 boneless pork chops

4 tsp. butter, softened

4 tsp. mayonnaise

1 tsp. seasoned salt

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. dried parsley

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Place pork chops in a baking pan. Spread 1 teaspoon of butter over each chop, then spread 1 teaspoon of mayonnaise over butter.

Mix together seasoning salt, pepper, and parsley and sprinkle over the pork.

Top each pork chop with ¼ cup of cheese.

Bake 35 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the internal temperature of the chops has reached 145 degrees F.