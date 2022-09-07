Ingredients

1-1/2 lbs. chopped chuck

1 small onion, chopped

1 medium green pepper, chopped

8 oz. sliced mushrooms

1 (24 oz.) jar spaghetti sauce

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. dried basil

6 lasagna noodles, cooked and rinsed

3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Fresh basil leaves, chopped

Directions

In a Dutch oven, brown beef, onion and pepper; drain if necessary. Stir in spaghetti sauce, oregano and basil. Simmer, uncovered, for 10-15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a cast-iron or heavy skillet, spread 1/4 cup of the meat sauce. Top with 3 noodles, cutting to fit as needed. Layer with half of the remaining sauce and half of the mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Top with remaining noodles, meat sauce and Parmesan.

Place skillet in the oven and bake for 35 – 40 minutes. Remove from oven and top with remaining mozzarella cheese. If desired, sprinkle with fresh basil.