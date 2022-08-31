Ingredients

BRINE:

1-1/2 quarts water

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 Tbsp. salt

1 Tbsp. liquid smoke

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

SANDWICHES:

2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/3 cup liquid smoke

12 oz. your favorite barbecue sauce

Kaiser Rolls

Karns Creamy Cole Slaw

Directions

n a large bowl, mix brine ingredients. Stir until brown sugar has dissolved. Reserve 1 cup brine for cooking chicken; cover and refrigerate.

Place chicken in remaining brine; turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate 18-24 hours, turning occasionally.

For easy clean-up, place a slow cooker bag in slow cooker.

Remove chicken from brine and place in slow cooker. Discard brine from bowl. Add reserved 1 cup brine and 1/3 cup liquid smoke to chicken. Cook, covered, on low 4-5 hours or until chicken is tender.

Remove chicken from slow cooker and discard cooking juices.

Shred chicken with 2 forks and return to slow cooker. Stir in barbecue sauce; heat through. Serve on kaiser rolls, topped with Karns Creamy Cole Slaw.