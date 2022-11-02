Ingredients:

5 slices bacon, cooked and finely chopped

2 lbs. boneless beef chuck, cut in 1” cubes

1 cup red cooking wine

2 cups beef broth

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup flour

3 garlic cloves finely chopped

2 Tbsp. fresh thyme finely chopped

5 medium Carrots sliced

1 pound baby potatoes

8 oz. fresh mushrooms, sliced

Directions:

For easy clean-up, place a cooking bag in your slow cooker.