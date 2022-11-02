Ingredients:
- 5 slices bacon, cooked and finely chopped
- 2 lbs. boneless beef chuck, cut in 1” cubes
- 1 cup red cooking wine
- 2 cups beef broth
- 1/2 cup tomato sauce
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup flour
- 3 garlic cloves finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. fresh thyme finely chopped
- 5 medium Carrots sliced
- 1 pound baby potatoes
- 8 oz. fresh mushrooms, sliced
Directions:
For easy clean-up, place a cooking bag in your slow cooker.
- In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium-high heat until crisp. Drain bacon and chop finely. Put bacon in the slow cooker. Do not remove bacon fat from the pan.
- Season beef with salt and pepper and add to the skillet with bacon fat and sear on each side for 2-3 minutes. Transfer beef to the slow cooker. Add garlic, thyme, carrots, potatoes, and mushrooms to the slow cooker.
- Add the red wine to the skillet scraping down the brown bits on the side. Allow it to simmer and reduce and slowly add beef broth, tomato sauce, and soy sauce. Slowly whisk in the flour. Add the sauce to the slow cooker. Stir gently to combine. Cook on low for 8-10 hours.