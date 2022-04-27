Ingredients

2 bay leaves

1 cup chicken broth

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

¾ tsp. salt

½ tsp. dried oregano

⅛ tsp. ground cinnamon

2 – 2 ½ lb. boneless pork butt roast

Directions

For easy clean-up, place a cooking liner in your slow cooker. Place bay leaves and chicken broth in the slow cooker.

Mix spices together in a bowl. Coat pork with spice mixture and place in the slow cooker.

Cover and cook on low for 7 -8 hours or until the pork shreds easily with a fork. Turn the meat after it has cooked for 5 hours.

When the pork is tender, shred with two forks. Use the cooking liquid as needed to moisten the meat. Serve on tortillas with your favorite toppings such as sliced avocado, lime juice, sour cream, shredded cheese, or salsa.