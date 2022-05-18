Ingredients
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 4 skinless, bone-in chicken breast halves
- 1/4 cup butter
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 3/4 cup chicken broth
- 2/3 cup dry white wine
- 3 oz. jar capers, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp. cold water
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. cornstarch
Directions
For easy clean-up, place a cooking liner in your slow cooker.
Stir together flour, salt, and pepper. Dredge chicken in flour mixture, shaking off excess.
Heat butter and oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add chicken breasts; cook until golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer chicken breasts to a large slow cooker.
Top chicken in the slow cooker with broth, wine, capers, and lemon juice. Cover and cook on low for 4 hours or until chicken is cooked (internal temperature of 165°F).
Place chicken on a serving platter and keep warm. Transfer cooking liquid to a medium saucepan. Whisk together cold water and cornstarch in a small bowl until smooth. Add to slow cooker liquid and stir to combine. Bring to a boil over high; cook, stirring occasionally until reduced to 3 cups, 6 to 10 minutes. Spoon sauce over chicken.