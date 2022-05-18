Ingredients

1/2 cup flour

1 tsp. salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

4 skinless, bone-in chicken breast halves

1/4 cup butter

2 Tbsp. olive oil

3/4 cup chicken broth

2/3 cup dry white wine

3 oz. jar capers, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup lemon juice

2 Tbsp. cold water

1 1/2 Tbsp. cornstarch

Directions

For easy clean-up, place a cooking liner in your slow cooker.

Stir together flour, salt, and pepper. Dredge chicken in flour mixture, shaking off excess.

Heat butter and oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add chicken breasts; cook until golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer chicken breasts to a large slow cooker.

Top chicken in the slow cooker with broth, wine, capers, and lemon juice. Cover and cook on low for 4 hours or until chicken is cooked (internal temperature of 165°F).

Place chicken on a serving platter and keep warm. Transfer cooking liquid to a medium saucepan. Whisk together cold water and cornstarch in a small bowl until smooth. Add to slow cooker liquid and stir to combine. Bring to a boil over high; cook, stirring occasionally until reduced to 3 cups, 6 to 10 minutes. Spoon sauce over chicken.