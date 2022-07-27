Note – This recipe makes more than 4 servings.

Ingredients

2 ½ lbs. boneless butt roast

2 Tbsp. paprika

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. cumin

1 yellow onion, diced

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 fresh orange, juiced

Directions

For easy clean-up, place a slow cooker bag in your slow cooker.

Place the diced onion, garlic and orange juice in the slow cooker.

Mix the spices together and rub over the pork. Place in slow cooker and cook on low for 8 hours.

Once pork is cooked, remove it from the slow cooker and place in a large bowl or cutting bowl. Shred the meat and return to slow cooker and stir in all the juices.