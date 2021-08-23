Karn’s Meal Deal: Slow Cooker Corn & Chicken Chowder

Ingredients

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1” pieces

Salt and Pepper

1 large yellow onion, diced

2 carrots, peeled, and diced

1 red pepper, diced

4 ears of corn or 30 oz. frozen corn

1 (15 oz.) can creamed corn

1 ½ lb. red potatoes, chopped into 1 1/2 inch pieces

2 cups chicken broth

3 tsp. garlic powder

1 1/3 cup heavy whipping cream)

2 cups milk

1/4 cup cornstarch

3 tsp. salt

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella,

4 strips cooked bacon, diced

Black pepper, to taste

Directions

For easy clean-up, place a cooking bag in your slow cooker.

Season chicken with salt and pepper and sear in a pan over medium heat to brown all over, then transfer chicken to a large slow cooker.

Add the diced onion, carrots, red peppers, corn, creamed corn, potatoes, chicken broth and garlic powder. Stir and cover with lid; cook on low setting 6-8 hours.

When potatoes are fork-tender and chicken is falling apart (45 minutes before the end of cooking time), stir in the cream. Whisk together the cornstarch and milk and mix it into the soup. Turn slow cooker to high setting, cover and allow to thicken.

Use a potato masher to further thicken the chowder. Stir in salt and pepper to taste; add in the cheese; top with the bacon and serve.