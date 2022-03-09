Ingredients

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. Karns pork Bratwurst

3/4 lb. Karns bacon

1 cup beef broth

1 garlic clove, minced

1 large onion, chopped into large chunks

1 lb. russet potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks

2 tsp. dried parsley

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions

Place a slow cooker bag in your slow cooker for easy clean-up.

Heat oil in a large skillet. Add bacon and cook until bacon is done. Remove bacon from pan and place on a paper towel to drain. Chop into large pieces. Set aside.

Add sausage to the pan & cook until browned, 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove sausage and slice into 2” pieces.

Add sausage, potatoes, onion, garlic, broth, salt, pepper, and parsley to the slow cooker. Stir to mix well.

Cook on low for 4-6 hours.

When potatoes are soft, stir in cooked bacon and serve.