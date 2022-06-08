Ingredients

2 (15.5 oz.) cans butter beans, drained and rinsed

2 tsp. dried thyme

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup lemon juice

6 cups chicken stock

1 cup finely chopped carrot

1 cup finely chopped celery

1 cup finely chopped onion

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

1½ lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup packed Baby Spinach

1 cup packed finely chopped curly leaf kale

Directions

For easy clean-up, place a liner in your slow cooker. Use a rubber scraper when stirring to avoid tearing the bag.

Combine beans, thyme, garlic, lemon juice, stock, carrot, celery, onion, salt, and pepper in a slow cooker.

Add chicken. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or until chicken shreds easily.

Remove chicken from the slow cooker and place it in a large bowl.

Stir spinach and kale into slow cooker; cover and cook 5 minutes or until greens are tender.

While the greens are cooking, shred chicken with 2 forks. Add the chicken back into the slow cooker. Stir to combine.