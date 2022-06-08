Ingredients
- 2 (15.5 oz.) cans butter beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 tsp. dried thyme
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ cup lemon juice
- 6 cups chicken stock
- 1 cup finely chopped carrot
- 1 cup finely chopped celery
- 1 cup finely chopped onion
- 1 tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- 1½ lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup packed Baby Spinach
- 1 cup packed finely chopped curly leaf kale
Directions
For easy clean-up, place a liner in your slow cooker. Use a rubber scraper when stirring to avoid tearing the bag.
Combine beans, thyme, garlic, lemon juice, stock, carrot, celery, onion, salt, and pepper in a slow cooker.
Add chicken. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or until chicken shreds easily.
Remove chicken from the slow cooker and place it in a large bowl.
Stir spinach and kale into slow cooker; cover and cook 5 minutes or until greens are tender.
While the greens are cooking, shred chicken with 2 forks. Add the chicken back into the slow cooker. Stir to combine.