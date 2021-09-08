Karn’s Meal Deal: Slow Cooker Ravioli Lasagna

Ingredients

1 lb. ground beef

1 Tbsp. chopped garlic

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

2 (24 ounce) jars prepared pasta sauce

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 (25 oz.) package frozen cheese ravioli

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

For easy clean-up, place a cooking bag in your slow cooker.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef, garlic, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in the hot skillet until meat is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease. Stir pasta sauce, Italian seasoning, basil, and oregano into ground beef mixture.

Ladle a generous layer of meat sauce into the bottom of a slow cooker; add a layer of ravioli. Ladle another layer of meat sauce over ravioli layer; alternate with remaining ravioli and meat sauce until all ingredients are used.

Cook on Low for 3 to 5 hours. Sprinkle ravioli mixture with mozzarella cheese and continue cooking until cheese is melted, 45 minutes to 1 hour more.