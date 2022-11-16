Ingredients:
- 1 lb. 25-30 ct. shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails removed
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 bell pepper, chopped
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can fire roasted stewed tomatoes, drained
- 1/2 cup chunky salsa
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 tsp. cumin
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder
- 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
Directions:
- For easy clean-up, place a liner in your slow cooker.
- Place shrimp in the slow cooker and drizzle with olive oil. Add the garlic, onion, and bell pepper. Toss to combine.
- In a large bowl, combine the stewed tomatoes, salsa, and the remaining seasonings. Pour over shrimp and vegetables. Stir to combine.
- Cook on low for 2-3 hours, stirring after 1 hour of cooking. Shrimp are cooked thoroughly when they are opaque.
- Serve on tortillas with toppings of your choice like chopped green onion, avocado, and sour cream.