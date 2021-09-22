Karn’s Meal Deal: Slow Cooker Swedish Meatballs

Ingredients

2 cups beef broth

1 (10.75 oz.) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

2 Tbsp. steak sauce

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. paprika

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

1 (28 oz.) package frozen cooked meatballs, thawed

1 onion, diced

1 cup sour cream

Directions

Whisk beef broth and mushroom soup together in a slow cooker. Add steak sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stir in meatballs and onion.

Cook on High for 4 hours. Add sour cream, mixing well. Cook until sauce is heated through, about 30 minutes.