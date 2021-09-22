Karn’s Meal Deal: Slow Cooker Swedish Meatballs

Ingredients
- 2 cups beef broth
- 1 (10.75 oz.) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 2 Tbsp. steak sauce
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- ½ tsp. paprika
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 (28 oz.) package frozen cooked meatballs, thawed
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 cup sour cream
Directions
Whisk beef broth and mushroom soup together in a slow cooker. Add steak sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stir in meatballs and onion.
Cook on High for 4 hours. Add sour cream, mixing well. Cook until sauce is heated through, about 30 minutes.