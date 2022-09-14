Ingredients:
Dressing
- ¼ cup ranch salad dressing
- ½ cup salsa
Salad
- 6 cups salad greens of your choice
- 2 cups cubed Karns rotisserie chicken
- 1 ½ cups broken tortilla chips
- 1 (11 oz.) can Mexican-style corn, drained
- 1 (11 oz.) can black beans, rinsed
- 1 avocado, chopped
- Shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
- Combine the dressing ingredients and set aside.
- Combine all the salad ingredients (except the cheese) in a large bowl. Add the dressing and toss gently. Top with shredded cheese to serve