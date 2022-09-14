Ingredients:

Dressing

  • ¼ cup ranch salad dressing
  • ½ cup salsa

Salad

  • 6 cups salad greens of your choice
  • 2 cups cubed Karns rotisserie chicken
  • 1 ½ cups broken tortilla chips
  • 1 (11 oz.) can Mexican-style corn, drained
  • 1 (11 oz.) can black beans, rinsed
  • 1 avocado, chopped
  • Shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

  • Combine the dressing ingredients and set aside.
  • Combine all the salad ingredients (except the cheese) in a large bowl. Add the dressing and toss gently. Top with shredded cheese to serve