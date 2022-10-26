Ingredients:
- 1 lb. loose sweet Italian sausage
- 2 (24 oz.) jars of pasta sauce
- 1 (16 oz.) package rigatoni
- 2 Tbs. olive oil
- 1 cup grated Parmesan, divided
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 2 to 3 mozzarella cheese sticks, sliced into ¼-inch rounds
- Black olives
Directions:
- Heat the oven to 400°F.
- Cook sausage in a large skillet. Drain and add the pasta sauce and ½ cup of Parmesan to the cooked meat and set aside.
- Cook the pasta according to package directions; drain. Mix in 1 Tbs. olive oil and let cool. When cool, add remaining ½ cup Parmesan to the pasta and stir gently.
- Brush the inside of springform pan with olive oil.
- Tilt the pan on its side and layer the pasta into the pan until it is filled. You want the pasta to stand on its ends. Once the pan is filled with the pasta, set the pan upright and pour on half the sauce. Tap the pan to work the sauce into the pan. Add the remaining sauce and place springform pan on a foil-lined baking sheet in case of leaks. Bake for 15-20 minutes.
- Top the pasta with shredded mozzarella and bake for an additional 15 minutes or until the cheese is golden.
- Add the mozzarella rounds put the pan back in the oven to melt slightly.
- Slice the ends of the black olives to form a circle. Remove pan from oven and press olive slices into mozzarella rounds. Allow to rest for 10-15 minutes before removing springform ring and cut into wedges to serve.