Ingredients

Cooking spray

24 oz. Tilapia fillets

1 lb. asparagus spears, trimmed

Salt

Pepper

Thyme

Garlic powder

½ cup panko bread crumbs

Lemon zest of one lemon + juice

1Tbsp. dried parsley

1 tsp. olive oil

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Spray a baking sheet with cooking oil.

Drizzle asparagus with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Season fish with salt, pepper, thyme and garlic powder to taste.

Coat a baking dish with cooking spray.

Place the 4 fish fillets on baking sheet. Divide the asparagus spears evenly between the fillets and place them on top of the fish. Place a second fish fillet on top of the asparagus.

Combine panko, lemon zest, lemon juice and parsley. Top each fillet evenly with crumb topping. Drizzle with olive oil or spray with cooking spray.

Bake for 20 – 25 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork and asparagus is crisp but tender.