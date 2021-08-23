Karn’s Meal Deal: Sweet and Savory Pineapple Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients

4 Tbsp. honey, or more to taste

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard, or more to taste

1 teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste

1 pork tenderloin

1 (20 oz.) can pineapple chunks, drained

½ tsp. salt, or to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Mix honey, Dijon mustard, and black pepper together in a bowl until texture of a paste.

Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Cook pork tenderloin in the hot skillet until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer pork loin to a baking dish. Spread honey paste over entire pork loin. Spread pineapple chunks around pork loin and sprinkle salt over pork loin.

Place a cooking thermometer into the pork loin and cover dish with aluminum foil.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until pork is cooked through (internal temperature of 145 degrees F).

Transfer pork loin to a work surface and let rest, 3 to 5 minutes. Blend pineapple chunks and drippings in a blender until sauce is smooth; serve alongside pork.