Karn’s Meal Deal: Sweet and Savory Pineapple Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients
- 4 Tbsp. honey, or more to taste
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard, or more to taste
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste
- 1 pork tenderloin
- 1 (20 oz.) can pineapple chunks, drained
- ½ tsp. salt, or to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Mix honey, Dijon mustard, and black pepper together in a bowl until texture of a paste.
Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Cook pork tenderloin in the hot skillet until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer pork loin to a baking dish. Spread honey paste over entire pork loin. Spread pineapple chunks around pork loin and sprinkle salt over pork loin.
Place a cooking thermometer into the pork loin and cover dish with aluminum foil.
Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until pork is cooked through (internal temperature of 145 degrees F).
Transfer pork loin to a work surface and let rest, 3 to 5 minutes. Blend pineapple chunks and drippings in a blender until sauce is smooth; serve alongside pork.