Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil 1 ½ lb. sweet Italian link sausage 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 (16 oz.) jars Alfredo Sauce 1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning 1 tsp. (or to taste) crushed red chili pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper 3/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes (chopped) 2 cups spinach (chopped, packed)
- Fettucine noodles
- Grated parmesan cheese for serving
Directions
- Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add sausage and brown. Remove from pan and keep warm.
- In the same pan, reduce heat to medium and add garlic. Sauté for 1 minute. Add alfredo sauce, Italian seasoning, crushed red chili pepper flakes, salt, pepper, and sun-dried tomatoes. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat.
- Cut sausage diagonally into serving size pieces and add to sauce. Cook until sausage is cooked thoroughly. Add spinach to the alfredo sauce and stir until spinach wilts.
- While sausage is cooking, prepare fettucine noodles according to package instructions.
- Pour sauce with sausage pieces over top of noodles and top with Parmesan cheese.