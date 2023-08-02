Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil 1 ½ lb. sweet Italian link sausage 6 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 (16 oz.) jars Alfredo Sauce 1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning 1 tsp. (or to taste) crushed red chili pepper flakes
  • Salt and pepper 3/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes (chopped) 2 cups spinach (chopped, packed)
  • Fettucine noodles
  • Grated parmesan cheese for serving

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add sausage and brown. Remove from pan and keep warm.
  2. In the same pan, reduce heat to medium and add garlic. Sauté for 1 minute. Add alfredo sauce, Italian seasoning, crushed red chili pepper flakes, salt, pepper, and sun-dried tomatoes. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat.
  3. Cut sausage diagonally into serving size pieces and add to sauce. Cook until sausage is cooked thoroughly. Add spinach to the alfredo sauce and stir until spinach wilts.
  4. While sausage is cooking, prepare fettucine noodles according to package instructions.
  5. Pour sauce with sausage pieces over top of noodles and top with Parmesan cheese.