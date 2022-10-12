Ingredients:
- 1 Hatfield® Tuscan Herb Pork Tenderloin, slice into 6-8 pieces
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 2 Tbsp. garlic, minced
- 1 small white onion, diced
- 1 (28 oz.) can crushed tomatoes
- 1 (14 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes
- 1 (8oz.) can tomato sauce
- 2 tsp. sugar
- ½ tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. fresh basil, julienned (1 Tbsp. for sauce and 1 Tbsp. for garnish)
- ¼ tsp. red pepper flakes
- ¼ cup fresh grated parmesan
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 400°F. Spray a casserole dish with cooking spray, and set aside.
- In a large sauté pan, on medium-high heat with two tablespoons of olive oil. Cook the sliced tenderloin pieces in the pan for 4-6 minutes or until browned on each side. Arrange cooked pork in a prepared casserole dish. Set aside.
- In a medium saucepan, heat 1 Tbsp. of olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and onion, and cook for 2 minutes until onions begin to soften. Add tomatoes, sauce, sugar, salt, basil, and seasoning. Stir and cook until the sauce begins to simmer. Once simmering, reduce heat to low and cover.
- To begin assembling, ladle ½ to 1 cup of sauce over the chops. Sprinkle chops with parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Place in preheated oven for 10 minutes or until cheese is completely melted. Let rest for 5 minutes before serving, garnish with basil.