Karn’s Meal Deals: Autumn Sausage Sheet Pan Dinner

Ingredients

4 pork county sausage links, cut into thirds

2 cups raw butternut squash, peeled and cubed

1 green apple, cored and sliced into eighths

1 red apple, cored and sliced into eighths

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. fresh sage, minced

1 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Place sausage, squash, and apples in a large roasting pan. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with sage, salt, and pepper. Toss well to coat everything evenly with oil and seasonings.

Roast for 40 minutes, stirring once to prevent over-browning.