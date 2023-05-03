Ingredients:
- ½ cup panko bread crumbs
- 3 oz Martin’s Sour Cream & Onion kettle potato chips, crushed
- 4 (5-6 oz size) portions of salmon
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- Salt & pepper
- 4 Tbsp Dijon mustard
Directions:
- Place oven rack 4 inches from the broiler and preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Toss bread crumbs and potato chips together in a bowl. Set aside.
- Rub salmon with oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Place salmon skin side down on a broiler pan. Bake on the top oven rack for 10 minutes. Remove salmon from oven. Spread the mustard on top of the salmon. Press the breadcrumb/chip mixture on top of the salmon. Adjust salmon to broil and brown. Approximately 1 minute.