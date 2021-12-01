Karn’s Meal Deals: Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

Ingredients

  • 1 (13.8 oz) can refrigerated pizza crust
  • 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
  • ¼ cup buffalo wing sauce
  • 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese

Directions

Heat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly spray cookie sheet with cooking spray.

Unroll dough; place on cookie sheet. Starting at center, press out dough into 14×10-inch rectangle.

In small bowl, mix chicken and wing sauce; spread down center of rectangle to within 1 inch of edges. Sprinkle with cheese.

Fold shorter sides of dough 1 inch over filling. Bring long sides of dough over filling, overlapping in center; pinch edge to seal.

Bake 14-16 minutes or until golden brown.

