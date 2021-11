Karn’s Meal Deals: Cheddar Bratwurst Pretzel Sandwich

Ingredients

4 Karns bratwurst links

2 lb. bag sauerkraut, drained

1 Tbsp. butter

1 cup onion, sliced thinly

2 tsp. garlic, minced

6 oz. beer

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

Salt

Pepper

4 pretzel buns, 6″ split, warmed

8 slices Swiss cheese

1/4 cup stone ground Dijon mustard

Directions

In a lightly oiled heavy-bottom pan, over medium-high heat, sear bratwurst on all sides. Remove bratwurst and set aside.

Melt butter in pan. Add onions and cook until caramelized. Add garlic and cook until fragrant.

Return bratwurst to pan, add sauerkraut, beer, and brown sugar. Stir to combine, bring to a simmer, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Cover and cook on low until bratwurst are fully cooked.

Spread Dijon mustard on pretzel roll. Place one cooked bratwurst and two slices of Swiss cheese on each pretzel roll to serve.