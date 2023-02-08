Ingredients:

  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves
  • 4 Tbsp. pesto
  • 4 Tbsp. goat cheese
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and Pepper
  • 8 slices prosciutto
  • ¼ cup basil leaves

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Insert a knife into the chicken breast and cut to form a pocket. Do not cut the whole way through.
  3. Put 1 tablespoon of pesto and 1 tablespoon of goat cheese into each chicken pocket.
  4. Lightly coat the outside of the chicken breast with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
  5. Lay 2 slices of prosciutto on a cutting board and top with some basil leaves. Place the chicken on top and wrap the prosciutto around the chicken. Place seam side down on a baking sheet. Repeat with the other 3 chicken breasts.
  6. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F