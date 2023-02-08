Ingredients:
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves
- 4 Tbsp. pesto
- 4 Tbsp. goat cheese
- Olive oil
- Salt and Pepper
- 8 slices prosciutto
- ¼ cup basil leaves
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Insert a knife into the chicken breast and cut to form a pocket. Do not cut the whole way through.
- Put 1 tablespoon of pesto and 1 tablespoon of goat cheese into each chicken pocket.
- Lightly coat the outside of the chicken breast with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Lay 2 slices of prosciutto on a cutting board and top with some basil leaves. Place the chicken on top and wrap the prosciutto around the chicken. Place seam side down on a baking sheet. Repeat with the other 3 chicken breasts.
- Bake for 40-45 minutes or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F