Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 2 tsp. pickle juice (dill or sweet, your choice)
  • 1/4 tsp. hot pepper sauce
  • 1 lb. chopped chuck
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1-2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 8 (6”) flour tortillas
  • shredded lettuce
  • chopped tomato
  • chopped dill or sweet pickles

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, ketchup, pickle juice, and hot pepper sauce. Refrigerate until ready to use.
  2. In a large skillet, cook chopped chuck over medium heat, until no longer pink, 6-8 minutes; drain. Stir in onion powder, salt and pepper. Sprinkle with cheese; cover and let stand until cheese is melted.
  3. Divide beef mixture among tortillas. Top with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and sauce.