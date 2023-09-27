Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 2 tsp. pickle juice (dill or sweet, your choice)
- 1/4 tsp. hot pepper sauce
- 1 lb. chopped chuck
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1-2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 8 (6”) flour tortillas
- shredded lettuce
- chopped tomato
- chopped dill or sweet pickles
Directions:
- In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, ketchup, pickle juice, and hot pepper sauce. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- In a large skillet, cook chopped chuck over medium heat, until no longer pink, 6-8 minutes; drain. Stir in onion powder, salt and pepper. Sprinkle with cheese; cover and let stand until cheese is melted.
- Divide beef mixture among tortillas. Top with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and sauce.