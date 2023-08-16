Ingredients

  • 1 (10.5 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 tsp. minced garlic
  • 1 (8 oz) pkg. cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • ¾ cup chicken broth
  • ½ tsp. dried thyme
  • ½ tsp. dried rosemary
  • ½ tsp. black pepper
  • 1 Karns rotisserie chicken, skin and bones removed, shredded
  • 1 (10 oz.) pkg. frozen mixed vegetables
  • 1 (16 oz.) can refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
  • 1 Tbsp. butter melted

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 13” X 9” baking dish with cooking spray.
  2. Combine the soup, garlic, cream cheese, broth, and spices in a large bowl. Fold in chicken and vegetables, coating well. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Arrange biscuits on top of chicken mixture. Brush with melted butter.
  3. Bake for 45 minutes, tenting halfway through so the biscuits do not overbrown. Casserole will be done when a toothpick inserted in the biscuits comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.