Ingredients
- 1 (10.5 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 (8 oz) pkg. cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ¾ cup chicken broth
- ½ tsp. dried thyme
- ½ tsp. dried rosemary
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- 1 Karns rotisserie chicken, skin and bones removed, shredded
- 1 (10 oz.) pkg. frozen mixed vegetables
- 1 (16 oz.) can refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
- 1 Tbsp. butter melted
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 13” X 9” baking dish with cooking spray.
- Combine the soup, garlic, cream cheese, broth, and spices in a large bowl. Fold in chicken and vegetables, coating well. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Arrange biscuits on top of chicken mixture. Brush with melted butter.
- Bake for 45 minutes, tenting halfway through so the biscuits do not overbrown. Casserole will be done when a toothpick inserted in the biscuits comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.