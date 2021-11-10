Karn’s Meal Deals: Cheesy Crock Pot Tortellini

Karn's Meal Deals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. ground beef or sausage, browned
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 (14.5 oz.) can Italian style diced tomatoes
  • 1 (24oz.) jar spaghetti sauce
  • ½ tsp. Italian seasoning
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 (14 oz.) package frozen tortellini
  • ¼ cup Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella

Directions

Brown the ground beef or sausage over medium heat in a medium-size skillet.

Add the onion, garlic, and tomatoes and simmer for 5 minutes.

Add the spaghetti sauce, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper, and let simmer another 5 minutes.

Place 1 cup of sauce on the bottom of 5 to 6 qt. slow cooker.

Add half of the frozen tortellini, half the remainder of sauce, and then repeat.

Sprinkle with cheese.

Cook on low for 4 hours or until tortellini is tender.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss