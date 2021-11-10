Karn’s Meal Deals: Cheesy Crock Pot Tortellini

Ingredients
- 1 lb. ground beef or sausage, browned
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can Italian style diced tomatoes
- 1 (24oz.) jar spaghetti sauce
- ½ tsp. Italian seasoning
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 (14 oz.) package frozen tortellini
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella
Directions
Brown the ground beef or sausage over medium heat in a medium-size skillet.
Add the onion, garlic, and tomatoes and simmer for 5 minutes.
Add the spaghetti sauce, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper, and let simmer another 5 minutes.
Place 1 cup of sauce on the bottom of 5 to 6 qt. slow cooker.
Add half of the frozen tortellini, half the remainder of sauce, and then repeat.
Sprinkle with cheese.
Cook on low for 4 hours or until tortellini is tender.