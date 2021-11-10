Karn’s Meal Deals: Cheesy Crock Pot Tortellini

Ingredients

1 lb. ground beef or sausage, browned

1 small onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 (14.5 oz.) can Italian style diced tomatoes

1 (24oz.) jar spaghetti sauce

½ tsp. Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

1 (14 oz.) package frozen tortellini

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella

Directions

Brown the ground beef or sausage over medium heat in a medium-size skillet.

Add the onion, garlic, and tomatoes and simmer for 5 minutes.

Add the spaghetti sauce, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper, and let simmer another 5 minutes.

Place 1 cup of sauce on the bottom of 5 to 6 qt. slow cooker.

Add half of the frozen tortellini, half the remainder of sauce, and then repeat.

Sprinkle with cheese.

Cook on low for 4 hours or until tortellini is tender.