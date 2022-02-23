Ingredients:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoon sour cream
- 8 slices bread
- 8 slices Swiss cheese
- 2 cups shredded Karns rotisserie cooked chicken
- 12 thinly sliced deli ham slices
- Garlic and Herb Seasoning
Directions:
In a small bowl, stir together the cream cheese, mustard, and sour cream until smooth.
For each sandwich: Spread cream cheese mixture on both sides of the bread. Sprinkle the outside of each piece of bread with some garlic/herb seasoning blend and place the pieces of bread seasoning side down.
On one slice of bread, place a slice of Swiss cheese, cooked chicken, 2 slices of deli ham, and a final slice of Swiss cheese. Top with the other slice of bread (seasonings on the outside).
Place sandwich on a preheated panini press or large, hot skillet. Cook until golden and cheese is melted.