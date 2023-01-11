Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup dry bread crumbs
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
- 1/2 tsp. dried parsley flakes
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1 lb. ground chicken thighs
- 1 (24 oz.) jar of your favorite spaghetti sauce
- 1 – 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- In a large bowl, combine the first 9 ingredients. Add ground chicken; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 1-1/2-in. balls.
- Place meatballs on a greased rack in a 15”x10”x1” baking pan. Bake until cooked through, 20-25 minutes.
- Place cooked meatballs in an oven-safe baking dish. Top with spaghetti sauce and cheese. Place back in the oven until sauce is hot and cheese is melted.
- Serve in sub rolls or over pasta.