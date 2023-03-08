Ingredients:
- 8 oz. wide egg noodles
- 1 ½ cups whole milk
- 1 pkg. Borsin garlic and herb cheese
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 egg
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. pepper
- 1 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese
- 2 cups shredded Karns rotisserie chicken
- ½ cup chopped fresh Italian (flat leaf) parsley
- 1 (12 oz.) jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained and rough chopped
- 1 (10 oz.) bar frozen peas, thawed
- ¼ cup crushed butter crackers (like Ritz crackers)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Cook noodles according to package instructions. Reserve ¼ cup of cooking water, then drain and set aside
- Coat an 9” X 13” baking dish with cooking spray. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together milk, garlic and herb cheese, sour cream, egg, salt, and pepper. Fold in half of the Monterey jack cheese, chicken, parsley, artichokes, peas and cooked noodles. If mixture seems too dry, add in some of the reserved cooking water. Put mixture in baking dish.
- Combine crushed crackers and remaining Monterey jack cheese and sprinkle over top of chicken mixture.
- Place baking dish on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until brown and bubbly, 20-30 minutes. Let cool slightly before serving.