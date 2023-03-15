Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. potatoes, thinly sliced
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • Salt and Pepper
  • 4 cups thinly sliced cabbage
  • 1 refrigerated pizza crust
  • 1 cups shredded white cheddar
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • ½ lb. deli sliced corned beef, chopped
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Thousand Island Salad Dressing (optional)
  • Directions:
  1. Toss sliced potatoes with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Place on 2 parchment paper lined baking sheets. Season with salt and pepper. Bake until tender about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside. Reduce oven temperature to 400°F.
  2. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add cabbage and season with salt and pepper. Cook until tender and slightly caramelized, stirring occasionally, about 5 – 10 minutes.
  3. Spread pizza dough onto a baking sheet and prebake the dough for 8 minutes.
  4. Top pre-baked pizza crust with cheddar cheese and potatoes. Then top with mozzarella, cabbage, and corned beef.
  5. Bake until golden brown and cheese is melted, approximately 10 minutes.
  6. Top with Parmesan cheese. Top with Thousand Island Salad Dressing (optional).