Ingredients:
- 1 lb. potatoes, thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- Salt and Pepper
- 4 cups thinly sliced cabbage
- 1 refrigerated pizza crust
- 1 cups shredded white cheddar
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- ½ lb. deli sliced corned beef, chopped
- Parmesan cheese
- Thousand Island Salad Dressing (optional)
- Directions:
- Toss sliced potatoes with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Place on 2 parchment paper lined baking sheets. Season with salt and pepper. Bake until tender about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside. Reduce oven temperature to 400°F.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add cabbage and season with salt and pepper. Cook until tender and slightly caramelized, stirring occasionally, about 5 – 10 minutes.
- Spread pizza dough onto a baking sheet and prebake the dough for 8 minutes.
- Top pre-baked pizza crust with cheddar cheese and potatoes. Then top with mozzarella, cabbage, and corned beef.
- Bake until golden brown and cheese is melted, approximately 10 minutes.
- Top with Parmesan cheese. Top with Thousand Island Salad Dressing (optional).