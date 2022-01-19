Karns Meal Deals: Country Sausage Soup

Ingredients
- 1 lb. bulk pork sausage
- 1 can (14-1/2 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 can (14-1/2 oz.) chicken broth
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 3/4 tsp. dried rosemary, crushed
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1 can (15-1/2 oz.) great northern beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (15 oz.) garbanzo beans or chickpeas, rinsed and drained
Directions
In a large saucepan, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain.
Stir in the tomatoes, broth, thyme, rosemary, and pepper. Bring to a boil.
Stir in the beans; simmer for 30 minutes to soften the beans.