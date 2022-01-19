Karns Meal Deals: Country Sausage Soup

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead and a man is now wanted for questioning in her death, according to the Davie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Quincy Cheeks Hannah, 26, of York, Pennsylvania, is wanted for questioning in the death of 20-year-old Suzanne Kauffman, of Denver, Pennsylvania. He may be driving toward Pennsylvania in a light blue 2009 Toyota sedan with Pennsylvania license plate LRE 6319.