Karns Meal Deals: Country Sausage Soup

Karns Meal Deals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. bulk pork sausage
  • 1 can (14-1/2 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 can (14-1/2 oz.) chicken broth
  • 1 tsp. dried thyme
  • 3/4 tsp. dried rosemary, crushed
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper
  • 1 can (15-1/2 oz.) great northern beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can (15 oz.) garbanzo beans or chickpeas, rinsed and drained

Directions

In a large saucepan, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain.

Stir in the tomatoes, broth, thyme, rosemary, and pepper. Bring to a boil.

Stir in the beans; simmer for 30 minutes to soften the beans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss