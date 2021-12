Ingredients

6 eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

1 cup ham, chopped

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup chopped tomato

1 ⁄ 2 tsp. salt

⁄ tsp. salt 1 ⁄ 4 tsp. ground pepper

⁄ tsp. ground pepper 2 Tbsp. butter, melted

1⁄ 2 cup Bisquick

Directions

Mix everything together and put in a greased 9” x13” pan.

Bake at 350°F for 35 to 45 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Let set for 5 minutes before cutting.