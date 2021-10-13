Karn’s Meal Deals: Farfalle with Vodka Sauce

Ingredients

1/2 lb. bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 cups finely chopped onion

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper

Salt

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 cup vodka

One (28 oz.) can crushed tomatoes

1 cup heavy cream

3/4 cup frozen peas, thawed

1/3 cup torn basil leaves

Pepper

12 oz. dried farfalle pasta

Parmigiano-Reggiano, for serving

Directions

In a large skillet, cook bacon until browned and nearly crisp, about 8 minutes. Add the onion and crushed red pepper, season with salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is golden, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Carefully add the vodka and cook, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the skillet. Add the tomatoes with their juices and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes start to break down, about 10 minutes. Uncover and simmer until reduced slightly, about 5 minutes longer. Stir in the cream and peas and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the basil and season with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package instructions until al dente.

Drain the pasta, reserving 1/4 cup of the cooking water. Add the pasta to the skillet along with the reserved cooking water and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the pasta is coated 1 to 2 minutes. Top with Parmigiano-Reggiano to serve.