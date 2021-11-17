Karn’s Meal Deals: Garlic Parmesan Roasted Shrimp

Karn's Meal Deals

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. 26/30 ct. shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
  • 1/2 tsp. dried basil
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley leaves for garnish (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly oil a baking sheet, or coat sheet with nonstick spray.

Place shrimp on prepared baking sheet. Add olive oil, garlic, oregano, basil, and Parmesan; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Toss to combine.

Roast in oven until pink, firm, and cooked through (about 6-8 minutes). Stir in lemon juice.

Serve immediately, garnish with parsley.

