Karn’s Meal Deals: Garlic Parmesan Roasted Shrimp

Ingredients

1 lb. 26/30 ct. shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 Tbsp. olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. dried basil

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Salt and pepper, to taste

Juice of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp. chopped parsley leaves for garnish (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly oil a baking sheet, or coat sheet with nonstick spray.

Place shrimp on prepared baking sheet. Add olive oil, garlic, oregano, basil, and Parmesan; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Toss to combine.

Roast in oven until pink, firm, and cooked through (about 6-8 minutes). Stir in lemon juice.

Serve immediately, garnish with parsley.