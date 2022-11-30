Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. bone-in chicken thighs, skin removed
- 1/2 cup Greek vinaigrette
- 8 small red potatoes, quartered
- 1 medium sweet red pepper, cut into 1/2-in. strips
- 1 can (14 oz.) water-packed artichoke hearts, drained and halved
- 1 can (6 oz.) pitted ripe olives, drained
- 1 small red onion, cut into 8 wedges
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°. For easy clean-up, line a 15”x10”x1” baking pan with foil. Spray with cooking oil and set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients; toss to coat. Place chicken and vegetables in a single layer on a baking pan; sprinkle with pepper. Bake
- until a thermometer inserted in the chicken reads 165°F. and vegetables are tender, 30-35 minutes.
- Preheat broiler with oven rack 3”-4” from heat. Broil chicken and vegetables until lightly browned (2-4 minutes).
- Cool slightly and sprinkle with feta cheese.