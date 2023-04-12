Ingredients:
- 4 cups water
- 1 lb. fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut 1” pieces
- 1 (6 oz.) box of dry country-style stuffing mix
- 2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
- 1 1/2 cups cubed cooked ham
- 1 (10 1/2 oz.) can of condensed cream of asparagus soup
- 2 cups milk
- 5 egg
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon-style mustard
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 13” x9” baking dish with cooking spray.
- Bring water to a boil in a saucepan. Add asparagus and boil uncovered for 3 minutes. Drain and place in ice water for 3 minutes. Drain and set aside. Pat dry before using in the recipe.
- Place the stuffing, cheese, asparagus, and ham in the baking dish.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the soup, milk, eggs, and mustard. Pour over the stuffing mixture. Stir and press the stuffing mixture into the milk mixture to coat.
- Bake for 45 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving