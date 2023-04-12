Ingredients:

  • 4 cups water
  • 1 lb. fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut 1” pieces
  • 1 (6 oz.) box of dry country-style stuffing mix
  • 2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
  • 1 1/2 cups cubed cooked ham
  • 1 (10 1/2 oz.) can of condensed cream of asparagus soup
  • 2 cups milk
  • 5 egg
  • 1 Tbsp. Dijon-style mustard

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 13” x9” baking dish with cooking spray.
  2. Bring water to a boil in a saucepan. Add asparagus and boil uncovered for 3 minutes. Drain and place in ice water for 3 minutes. Drain and set aside. Pat dry before using in the recipe.
  3. Place the stuffing, cheese, asparagus, and ham in the baking dish.
  4. In a medium bowl, whisk together the soup, milk, eggs, and mustard. Pour over the stuffing mixture. Stir and press the stuffing mixture into the milk mixture to coat.
  5. Bake for 45 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving