Ingredients

  • 3 cups cornflakes
  • ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1.5 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1.5 tsp onion powder
  • 1.5 tsp garlic powder
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1.5 tsp salt
  • 3 Tbsp hot sauce
  • 2 lb. chicken tenders (8 tenders total)
  • Olive oil
  • Hot Honey

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a blender combine cornflakes, cheese, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder and salt. Pulse until mixed to a fine blend. Dump onto a plate or shallow bowl.
  3. In a bowl, whisk together the egg and add hot sauce. Add chicken and mix until well coated.
  4. Coat individual pieces of chicken with corn flak breading mixture. Place tenders on a baking sheet. Drizzle chicken pieces with olive oil.
  5. Bake for 25 minutes until they reach a temperature of 165 degrees. Drizzle with hot honey mixture and serve.