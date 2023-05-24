Ingredients
- 3 cups cornflakes
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1.5 tsp smoked paprika
- 1.5 tsp onion powder
- 1.5 tsp garlic powder
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1.5 tsp salt
- 3 Tbsp hot sauce
- 2 lb. chicken tenders (8 tenders total)
- Olive oil
- Hot Honey
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a blender combine cornflakes, cheese, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder and salt. Pulse until mixed to a fine blend. Dump onto a plate or shallow bowl.
- In a bowl, whisk together the egg and add hot sauce. Add chicken and mix until well coated.
- Coat individual pieces of chicken with corn flak breading mixture. Place tenders on a baking sheet. Drizzle chicken pieces with olive oil.
- Bake for 25 minutes until they reach a temperature of 165 degrees. Drizzle with hot honey mixture and serve.