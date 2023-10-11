Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 ½ lb. Sweet Italian Sausage links
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 3 carrots, chopped
- 3 stalks celery, chopped
- Salt
- Pepper
- 2 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 Tbsp. fennel seeds
- 2 (15.5 oz.) cans navy beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 bay leaf
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 (5 oz.) package baby spinach
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
Directions:
- Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add sausage and cook, stirring occasionally until browned. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.
- Add onion, carrots, fennel to pot. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook, stirring occasionally until softened but not brown. Stir in Italian seasoning. Add navy beans, bay leaf, chicken broth, 2 cups of water and the browned sausage. Bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer; cover and cook about 15 minutes.
- Stir in spinach until wilted. Add lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Discard bay leaf.