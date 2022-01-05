Karns Meal Deals: Lemon Herb Tilapia

Ingredients

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing the pan

2 small lemons, divided

4 medium green onions, sliced thinly (save dark green slices for garnish)

1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh parsley

Salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

4 (6 oz.) tilapia fillets

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400° F.

Butter a shallow 2-quart to 3-quart baking dish or a rimmed baking sheet.

Zest 1 of the lemons and squeeze 1 tablespoon of juice into a small bowl.

Combine lemon zest and juice with softened butter, chopped parsley, and white and light green pieces of green onions.

Slice remaining lemon into rounds.

Place tilapia fillets in prepared baking dish, folding any thin ends under as needed to keep uniform in thickness. Season with salt and pepper.

Spread butter mixture over fish fillets. Lay lemon rounds on top.

Bake uncovered, for about 12 to 15 minutes, or just until the fish flakes easily with a fork and is opaque all the way through.

Garnish with sliced dark green onion tops and serve.