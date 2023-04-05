Ingredients:
- 1-pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 red onion, sliced
- 1 (15 oz.) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained
- ½ lb. fresh green beans, trimmed
- olive oil
- 1 tsp. garlic powder, divided
- 1 1/4 tsp. salt, divided
- 1/2 tsp. oregano
- 1 lb. (24 – 30 ct.) shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 cup feta cheese
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, mix together the cherry tomatoes, red onion, artichoke hearts, and green beans with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, 1/2 tsp. oregano, and 3/4 tsp. salt. Spread onto the baking sheet in a single layer and bake for 10 – 12 minutes.
- Pat the shrimp dry. In a medium bowl, mix together the shrimp with 2 tablespoons olive oil, smoked paprika, onion powder, and 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, and 1/2 tsp. salt.
- Place shrimp on top of the vegetables. Return the sheet pan to the oven and bake for 6 to 8 minutes until the shrimp is opaque and cooked through.
- To serve, sprinkle with lemon juice and feta cheese.