Ingredients

  • 1pk chili seasoning mix
  • 1.25 lb chopped beef
  • 16 oz chunky salsa
  • 1 – 15 oz can of kidney beans
  • ½ cup water
  • 2 boxes of cornbread

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. In an oven-proof pan or 12” cast iron pan brown beef and drain. Stir in chili mix, salsa, and bean. ½ cup water. Bring to a boil, then lower heat to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.
  3. While chili simmers mix 2 boxes of cornbread according to package instructions. Spoon mixture on top of chili and bake in the oven for 30 minutes.