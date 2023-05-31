Ingredients
- 1pk chili seasoning mix
- 1.25 lb chopped beef
- 16 oz chunky salsa
- 1 – 15 oz can of kidney beans
- ½ cup water
- 2 boxes of cornbread
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In an oven-proof pan or 12” cast iron pan brown beef and drain. Stir in chili mix, salsa, and bean. ½ cup water. Bring to a boil, then lower heat to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.
- While chili simmers mix 2 boxes of cornbread according to package instructions. Spoon mixture on top of chili and bake in the oven for 30 minutes.