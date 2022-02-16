Karns Meal Deals: Pastrami-and-Rye Panzanella

Ingredients:

3 c. cubed light rye bread

½ tsp. garlic

½ tsp. salt

1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 lb. Grape tomatoes, halved

1 lb. sliced pastrami, chopped

1 large cucumbers

2 stalks celery, chopped

1/2 c. red onion, thin sliced

3/4 c. fresh basil, chopped

1/4 c. fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1/4 tsp. caraway seeds (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450° F.

Place bread cubes on the baking pan and bake until crispy and golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from oven and cool.

Whisk together garlic, salt, oil, and vinegar to combine well. Set aside.

Peel a stripe pattern on cucumber. Cut into half-moons.

In a large bowl, combine bread, tomatoes, and a ¼ tsp. salt. Toss to combine while pressing tomatoes to release juice.

Add pastrami, cucumbers, celery, basil, onion, and parsley.

Drizzle dressing over salad and toss to combine. Garnish with caraway seeds to serve.