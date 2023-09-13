Ingredients:
- 1 (16 oz) pkg. orzo pasta
- 1 lb. (26 – 30 ct.) cooked shrimp, peeled, deveined and cut into thirds
- 1 cup finely chopped green pepper
- 1 cup finely chopped sweet red pepper
- 1 can (14 oz.) water-packed artichoke hearts, rinsed, drained, and quartered
- 3/4 cup finely chopped red onion
- 1/2 cup minced fresh parsley
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
- 1/3 cup chopped pimiento-stuffed olives
- 1/2 cup white wine vinegar
- 3 tsp. minced garlic cloves
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. dried basil
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 1/4 cup olive oil
Directions:
- Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. Place in a large bowl; add the shrimp, peppers, artichokes, onion, parsley, dill, and olives.
- In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, garlic, salt, basil, oregano and pepper. Slowly whisk in oil. Pour over pasta mixture and toss to coat. Refrigerate until serving.