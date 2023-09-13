Ingredients:

  • 1 (16 oz) pkg. orzo pasta
  • 1 lb. (26 – 30 ct.) cooked shrimp, peeled, deveined and cut into thirds
  • 1 cup finely chopped green pepper
  • 1 cup finely chopped sweet red pepper
  • 1 can (14 oz.) water-packed artichoke hearts, rinsed, drained, and quartered
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1/2 cup minced fresh parsley
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
  • 1/3 cup chopped pimiento-stuffed olives
  • 1/2 cup white wine vinegar
  • 3 tsp. minced garlic cloves
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. dried basil
  • 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
  • 1 tsp. pepper
  • 1/4 cup olive oil

Directions:

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. Place in a large bowl; add the shrimp, peppers, artichokes, onion, parsley, dill, and olives.
  2. In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, garlic, salt, basil, oregano and pepper. Slowly whisk in oil. Pour over pasta mixture and toss to coat. Refrigerate until serving.