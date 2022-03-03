Ingredients
- 1 pork tenderloin
- Salt and pepper
- 2 cups your favorite barbecue sauce
- 1 Tbsp. spicy brown mustard
- 2 tsp. chili powder
- ¼ tsp. smoked paprika
- ¼ tsp. cumin
Directions
For easy clean-up, place a cooking liner in your slow cooker. Season pork tenderloin with salt and pepper and place in a 6-quart slow cooker.
Combine barbecue sauce, mustard, chili powder, smoked paprika, and cumin. Pour over pork.
Cook on low for 4 hours or, until the pork is cooked through (internal temperature – 145°F).
When cooked, remove pork from the slow cooker and place on the cutting board. Let it rest for 10 minutes. Slice and serve with barbecue sauce.