Ingredients

1 pork tenderloin

Salt and pepper

2 cups your favorite barbecue sauce

1 Tbsp. spicy brown mustard

2 tsp. chili powder

¼ tsp. smoked paprika

¼ tsp. cumin

Directions

For easy clean-up, place a cooking liner in your slow cooker. Season pork tenderloin with salt and pepper and place in a 6-quart slow cooker.

Combine barbecue sauce, mustard, chili powder, smoked paprika, and cumin. Pour over pork.

Cook on low for 4 hours or, until the pork is cooked through (internal temperature – 145°F).

When cooked, remove pork from the slow cooker and place on the cutting board. Let it rest for 10 minutes. Slice and serve with barbecue sauce.