Karns Meal Deals: Slow Cooker Braised Chicken

Ingredients

1 onion, halved lengthwise and sliced

1 lb. new potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 (16 oz.) bag baby carrots

1 1/4 tsp. salt, divided

1/2 tsp. black pepper, divided

1/4 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup dry white wine or chicken broth

1 tsp. minced garlic

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. paprika

6 chicken thighs*

Directions

Place a cooking liner in slow cooker. Lightly coat with cooking spray. Add onion then top with potatoes and carrots.

In a medium bowl, combine 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, broth, wine, garlic, and thyme. Pour broth mixture over vegetables.

Combine paprika, remaining salt, and remaining pepper; rub evenly over chicken thighs, and arrange over vegetables.

Cover and cook on HIGH setting for 1 hour; reduce heat to a LOW setting, and cook 6 hours, or until chicken and vegetables are cooked through and tender.

*Note: You can use skinless or skin-on chicken thighs.