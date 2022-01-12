Karns Meal Deals: Slow Cooker Braised Chicken

Karns Meal Deals

Ingredients

  • 1 onion, halved lengthwise and sliced
  • 1 lb. new potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch slices
  • 1 (16 oz.) bag baby carrots
  • 1 1/4 tsp. salt, divided
  • 1/2 tsp.  black pepper, divided
  • 1/4 cup chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine or chicken broth
  • 1 tsp. minced garlic
  • 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
  • 1 tsp. paprika
  • 6 chicken thighs* 

Directions

Place a cooking liner in slow cooker. Lightly coat with cooking spray. Add onion then top with potatoes and carrots.

In a medium bowl, combine 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, broth, wine, garlic, and thyme. Pour broth mixture over vegetables.

Combine paprika, remaining salt, and remaining pepper; rub evenly over chicken thighs, and arrange over vegetables.

Cover and cook on HIGH setting for 1 hour; reduce heat to a LOW setting, and cook 6 hours, or until chicken and vegetables are cooked through and tender.

*Note:  You can use skinless or skin-on chicken thighs.

