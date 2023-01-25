Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs
  • 1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce
  • 2 (15 oz.) cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed (or chili, black, or pinto beans)
  • 1 (15 oz.) jar chunky salsa, divided
  • 1 tsp. ground cumin
  • 2 tsp. minced garlic
  • ½ tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. For easy clean-up, place a liner in a slow cooker.
  2. Place the chicken, tomato sauce, beans, half the salsa, cumin, garlic, and salt in a 6-quart slow cooker, stirring to combine. Refrigerate the remaining salsa.
  3. Cover and cook on low for 6 hours, or until the chicken is cooked through.
  4. Uncover, remove the chicken to a cutting board and shred with two forks. Place chicken back into the slow cooker.
  5. Stir in the remaining salsa.
  6. Serve with toppings such as guacamole, salsa, hot sauce, sour cream, grated cheddar cheese, or chopped green onions.