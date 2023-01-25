Ingredients:
- 1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs
- 1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce
- 2 (15 oz.) cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed (or chili, black, or pinto beans)
- 1 (15 oz.) jar chunky salsa, divided
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 2 tsp. minced garlic
- ½ tsp. salt
Directions:
- For easy clean-up, place a liner in a slow cooker.
- Place the chicken, tomato sauce, beans, half the salsa, cumin, garlic, and salt in a 6-quart slow cooker, stirring to combine. Refrigerate the remaining salsa.
- Cover and cook on low for 6 hours, or until the chicken is cooked through.
- Uncover, remove the chicken to a cutting board and shred with two forks. Place chicken back into the slow cooker.
- Stir in the remaining salsa.
- Serve with toppings such as guacamole, salsa, hot sauce, sour cream, grated cheddar cheese, or chopped green onions.