Ingredients:

  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 tsp. chili powder
  • 1 tsp. cumin
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 2 (10 oz.) can red enchilada sauce
  • 1 (28 oz.) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 (15 oz.) can corn, drained and rinsed
  • 2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 2 1/2 c. chicken broth
  • 1/3 c. cheddar cheese, plus more for serving
  • 1/4 c. heavy cream
  • Toppings for serving, like sour cream, chopped cilantro, tortilla strips

Directions:

For easy clean-up, put a cooking bag liner in your slow cooker.

  1. Cut chicken into large chunks.
  2. Place onion, spices, enchilada sauce, tomatoes, beans, corn, chicken and broth in the slow cooker. Stir to combine. Cook on HIGH for 3 hours or until chicken is tender.
  3. Remove chicken from slow cooker and shred. Return to pot and stir in cheese and cream. Stir and heat on low until cheese is melted.
  4. Serve in bowls and with your favorite toppings.