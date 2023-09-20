Ingredients:
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. cumin
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 (10 oz.) can red enchilada sauce
- 1 (28 oz.) can diced tomatoes
- 1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15 oz.) can corn, drained and rinsed
- 2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 1/2 c. chicken broth
- 1/3 c. cheddar cheese, plus more for serving
- 1/4 c. heavy cream
- Toppings for serving, like sour cream, chopped cilantro, tortilla strips
Directions:
For easy clean-up, put a cooking bag liner in your slow cooker.
- Cut chicken into large chunks.
- Place onion, spices, enchilada sauce, tomatoes, beans, corn, chicken and broth in the slow cooker. Stir to combine. Cook on HIGH for 3 hours or until chicken is tender.
- Remove chicken from slow cooker and shred. Return to pot and stir in cheese and cream. Stir and heat on low until cheese is melted.
- Serve in bowls and with your favorite toppings.