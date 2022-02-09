Karns Meal Deals: Slow Cooker Coq Au Vin

Ingredients:

1/4 lb. bacon, cooked & chopped

6 bone-in chicken thighs

1 Bay Leaf

8 oz. bag frozen pearl onions

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp dried thyme leaves

8 oz. bag baby carrots

16 oz mushrooms, sliced

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 cup Chicken Broth

3/4 cup Red Wine

1/4 cup Brandy

1/3 cup Flour

4 Tbsp. melted butter

For easy clean-up, place a cooking liner in your slow cooker.

Directions:

Cook the bacon and remove it from the pan and set it aside.

Add chicken to the bacon grease and brown. Do not cook through! Cooking will be completed in the slow cooker.

Place chicken in the slow cooker. Add bay leaf, onions, garlic, thyme, carrots, mushrooms, salt, and pepper.

Combine chicken broth, wine, and brandy. Pour over ingredients in the slow cooker.

Cook on low for 5-6 hours, or until chicken is done (165°F).

Discard bay leaf.

Mix together the flour and butter and stir into the sauce with the chicken and vegetables. Add bacon and cook until thickened (10-15 minutes)